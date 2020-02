Cuba, MO (KTRS) A man is dead after he shot and injured a police officer in Crawford County.

It all began at around 2 P.M. Saturday when a Cuba Police Officer responded to a domestic disturbance call. The officer entered the residence and attempted to communicate with the man, who fired several shots, one of which hit the officer in the leg. The officer returned fire, hitting and killing the suspect. The officer is expected to make a full recovery.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating.