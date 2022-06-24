WASHINGTON (AP) — The only abortion clinic in West Virginia is no longer performing abortions as of Friday. Katie Quinonez of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia said the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that allows states to ban abortion is making an immediate, hard-felt impact. The state already has an abortion ban law on the books that makes providing abortions a felony carrying three to 10 years of prison time. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice applauded the high court’s decision Friday and said he “will not hesitate” to call the Legislature into a special session if the state abortion law needs to be clarified.