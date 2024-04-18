Thousands are expected this weekend to attend the annual St.Louis Earth Day Celebration. It’s billed as the largest Earth Day Celebration in the Midwest and as many as 20,000 are expected Sat and Sun in Forest Park. Overall, the focus is on environmental stability, this years theme: Climate Action. Earth Day 365 Ex. Director Jessica Watson says you’ll find numerous vendors, food, music, and activities including rock climbing, a kids bike race, and presentations from the World Bird Sanctuary. St.Louis Earthday runs Saturday And Sunday on the Muny Grounds in Forest Park. Expect a day of learning, and fun. Steve Potter, KTRS News.