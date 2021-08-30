ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two of Missouri’s largest jurisdictions have approved extensions of their mask mandates, as COVID-19 continues to cause a big spike in cases and hospitalizations. St. Louis aldermen on Monday approved an extension of the city’s indoor mask mandate at the request of Mayor Tishaura Jones. The order that began July 26 is now extended through Sept. 29. Meanwhile, the Jackson County Legislature voted to extend the public health order that would have expired Sept. 7. The order extends the county’s mask mandate to Oct. 7.