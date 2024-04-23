The City of St.Louis Emergency Management Agency is upgrading it’s Outdoor Warning-Siren system and encouraging residents to sign-up for NotifySTL on the city’s website. Following several what it calls “inconsistent testing concerns” the Agency has announced it’s plan to update and improve STL’s outdoor warning system so that the public can be notified in the event of dangerous weather. A total of $3.9 million has been allocated for improvements and has begun the process to secure a contractor. Meanwhile, both local residents and businesses are encouraged to sign-up for the NotifySTL emergency alert system on the NotifySTL website. City residents should also consider investing in a battery-powered Weather Radio in order to stay up-to-date on changing weather conditions in the event of power outages. Emergency Management Agency Commissioner Sarah Russell says they’re committed to addressing the current issues with the system, as reliable emergency warnings for St.Louis are a top priority. Steve Potter, KTRS News.