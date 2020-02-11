Clayton, MO (KTRS) St. Louis County has reached a settlement agreement with Lieutenant Keith Wildhaber in his discrimination lawsuit.

The county will pay more than $10-million of the nearly $20-million-dollar jury award. Wildhaber alleged that he was passed over for his promotion to Lieutenant nearly 2-dozen times and told to, “tone down his gayness.”

The county has 2 months to pay the first $7-million, and until January 31st of 2019 to pay the remaining $3.25 Million.

County Executive Sam Page says the money will come from bonds that the county will repay over 30 years.