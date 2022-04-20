ST. LOUIS (AP) — A group pushing for a constitutional amendment legalizing adult-use recreational marijuana in Missouri says it has collected more signatures than needed to put the issue on the ballot. But leaders of Legal Missouri 2022 say they want to gather even more signatures before the May 8 deadline. The group announced Tuesday that it has collected 200,000 signatures on petitions but wants to gather thousands more to ensure to ensure it has enough cushion to put the issues before voters in the November general election. The ballot initiative would allow Missourians over 21 to possess, consume, and cultivate marijuana. It also would expunge criminal records for most prior, nonviolent marijuana offenses.