​Authorities are searching for a suspect who remains at large after allegedly shooting a 35-year-old off-duty Calverton Park police officer who was working as a security guard at the Walmart store located on West Florissant Avenue.in Ferguson. Ferguson Police Chief Jason Armstrong says a Calverton Park police officer was shot about 7:15 last night after a confrontation with the suspect who was spotted shoplifting. The officer was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. St Louis County Police have released a description of the suspect. He is described as a black male, approximately 20 to 25 years of age, 5’6” to 5’8”, and 150-160 pounds. His hair is braided and in a small ponytail. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a green jacket, gray sweatpants, Nike sandals, and black socks. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information, you are asked to call County Police or CrimeStoppers. See photo.