East St. Louis, IL (KTRS) An area high school is suspending it’s cheerleading program after a fight breaks out with a rival school.
The incident occurred Saturday night during the Alton Shootout at Alton High School. That’s where a ‘cheer battle’ between East St. Louis and Trinity Catholic high schools escalated into a brawl. East St. Louis Superintendent Arthur Culver has suspended it’s cheerleading program for the rest of the season. The Archdiocese of St. Louis says it is taking steps to ensure something like this does not happen again.
No criminal charges have been filed.