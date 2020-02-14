FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (AP) — A Florida law that allows judges to bar anyone deemed dangerous from possessing firearms has been used 3,500 times since its enactment after a 2018 high school massacre. But the law is being applied unevenly around the state. Supporters say the measure is needed because the shooter who killed 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School two years ago was able to buy guns despite a history of psychotic behavior. Opponents say it violates the right to bear arms and the right against unlawful seizures of property. An Associated Press analysis shows the law is being used unevenly around the state.