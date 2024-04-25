NEW YORK (AP) — The former publisher of the National Enquirer testified at Donald Trump’s hush money trial about going to great lengths to help shield his old friend from potentially damaging stories. The efforts relied on a catch-and-kill scheme prosecutors allege amounted to interference in the 2016 presidential campaign. At the same time, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday in a different criminal matter involving Trump, who has claimed that he should be immune from prosecution over his efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.