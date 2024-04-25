A bill sponsored by a Metro-East lawmaker is designed to increase the job retention of First Responders. House Bill 3908 creates the Firefighter Paid Family Leave Act, giving downstate firefighters, paramedics, and EMT’s who have been employed for one year, up to 6 weeks of paid family leave that can be used for the birth of a child, care for a newly adopted or foster child, or care of a family member with a serious health condition. Bill sponsor, State Rep. Katie Stuart of Edwardsville, says 1st responders put their life on the line to protect IL families and communities, and this bill will make sure they have the tools to care for their own families. Stuart says this will also encourage retention and reduce job turnover, and will give 1st responders the same paid leave as state police officers. The Bill passed the House and has had it’s 1st reading in the State Senate. Steve Potter, KTRS News.