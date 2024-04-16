A bill sponsored by a Metro-area legislator is designed to combat Opioid trafficking. HB 2576 aims to address the escalating crisis surrounding deaths caused by potent opioids, including fentanyl, by strengthening penalties for trafficking the drugs. Sponsor David Casteel of High Ridge in Jefferson County says the surge in fatal overdoses of younger people makes it necessary to hold accountable those who seek to profit from the devastation of addiction. House Speaker Dan Plocher praised the bipartisn support of the bill, which now heads to the MO Senate for consideration. Steve Potter, KTRS News