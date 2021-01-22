WASHINGTON (AP) — The clearest sign that there’s a new boss at the White House is the deference being paid to coronavirus public health guidelines. Testing wristbands are in. Mask-wearing is mandatory. Desks are socially distanced. While the Trump administration was known for ignoring public safety guidelines, the Biden team has made a point of adhering to the same strict guidelines they’re counseling Americans to follow to help stem the spread of the virus. It’s part of an overall effort by President Joe Biden to lead by example on the coronavirus pandemic, an ethos that carries over from his campaign and transition.