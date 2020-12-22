CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A consultancy has determined that police in St. Louis and St. Louis County are lagging far behind their counterparts elsewhere in the U.S. and lacking broad strategies to fight crime.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that two reports released Monday by New York-based Teneo describe distinct challenges for the city and county’s police departments. Among those challenges are a reliance on outdated policies and practices, and detrimental rancor over the hiring, promotion and disciplining of personnel.

The reports also cite a lack of coordination between the city and county as a roadblock to improving crimefighting in the region.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda said at a news briefing that the city’s police chief and public safety director will review the findings.