Jupiter, FL (AP) Brad Miller and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract. The deal for the 30-year-old infielder includes $500,000 in available performance bonuses for plate appearances. He hit .260 with 13 homers and 25 RBIs last year for Cleveland and Philadelphia. Miller has a .241 average with 88 homers and 293 RBIs in seven major league seasons that included time with Seattle, Tampa Bay and Milwaukee.