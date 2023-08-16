In a move supported by County Executive Sam Page, The St. Louis County Council voted Tuesday to move forward with the process for tax breaks for a $2-billion dollar Boeing development of a new aerospace production line. The vote was 5 to 1 with council chairwoman Shalonda Webb, who is a Boeing engineer, abstaining. The single “no” vote was cast by councilwoman Kelli Dunaway.
In a move supported by County Executive Sam Page, The St. Louis County Council voted Tuesday to move forward with the process for tax breaks for a $2-billion dollar Boeing development of a new aerospace production line. The vote was 5 to 1 with council chairwoman Shalonda Webb, who is a Boeing engineer, abstaining. The single “no” vote was cast by councilwoman Kelli Dunaway.