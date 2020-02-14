The St. Louis Blues say Jay Bouwmeester had surgery Friday to insert a defibrillator to restore his heart’s normal rhythm. The Blues defenseman collapsed on the bench during a game in Anaheim this week. Doctors quickly used a defibrillator to restore his heart beat and he regained consciousness before going to a hospital on Tuesday Night. General manager Doug Armstrong says the procedure Friday was performed at the UC Irvine Medical Center. Once Bouwmeester is cleared to return to St. Louis, he’ll be monitored by doctors at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University.