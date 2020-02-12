Jefferson City, MO (AP) The state of Missouri no longer would face financial punishment for wrongdoing in some civil lawsuits under a Missouri bill. State senators debated the proposal Tuesday. The legislation would mean the Missouri government couldn’t be penalized with what are called punitive damages. Those are used in civil court cases to punish or deter bad actions. The bill gives state government immunity from punitive damages in lawsuits over issues including the disclosure of HIV records and unlawful discrimination. The proposal is included in a bill with numerous provisions aimed at limiting lawsuits against businesses.