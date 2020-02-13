Jefferson City, MO (AP) A third person has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the death of a Missouri man whose body was found entombed in concrete. Anthony R.K. Flores admitted Wednesday that he lied to federal authorities about seeing Carl DeBrodie alive in April 2017. DeBrodie’s body was found in a Fulton storage locker in April 2017 but authorities believe he died sometime in 2016. DeBrodie was a resident of a home in Fulton that cared for developmentally delayed adults. Flores mother, Sherry Paulo, and her husband, Anthony R. Flores, both of Fulton, pleaded guilty in November to federal civil rights charges arising from DeBrodie’s death.