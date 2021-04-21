WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KTRS) — Webster University is opening up its upcoming free COVID-19 vaccine clinic to the general public. The university is teaming up with the Medicine Shoppe in Affton to provide first doses of the Moderna vaccine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 24th and 29th. The clinic was originally only going to be open to Webster students, faculty and staff and their households. Advanced registration is required and you can sign up for the clinics using the links listed below: