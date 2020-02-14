St. Louis, MO (KTRS) 3 area doctors and a number of staff and patients are being indicted for conspiring to distribute Oxycodone. According to the US Attorney’s office, 49-year-old Dr. Asim Muhammad Ali of Creve Coeur, Dr. Stanley L. Librach of Chesterfield, and Chiropractor Jerry Dale Leech of Creve Coeur were among the 11 people indicted by a grand jury in the scheme. The doctors, along with 40-year-old Denis J. Mikhlin, are accused of illegally writing and distributing hundreds of prescriptions for oxycodone, oxycotin, hydromorphone, and fentanyl.