(KTRS) A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was purchased at Phillips 66, 3033 S. Hanley Road, in Maplewood. The winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn in last night’s drawing. The winning numbers drawn on Feb. 12 were 14, 47, 54, 55 and 68. “If you’re the lucky player, be sure to sign the back of your ticket right away, and keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to claim your prize,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery. The win marks the 56th time a Missouri Lottery player has won a $1 million Powerball “Match 5” prize since 2012.