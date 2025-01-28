Residents of St.Louis County are being warned about a phone scam related to jury duty. The STL County Circuit Court reports that scammers are calling residents, telling them they have missed jury duty and threatening them with arrest if they don’t pay a fine. They say the scammers are convincing as they’ll share personal identifying information with you. You’ll get one of these calls on your phone or at work. They’ll tell you that you missed jury duty and that you need to pay a fine immediately, usually with a pre-paid debit card and that if you refuse, a warrant will be issued for your arrest. Officials say neither the courts or law enforcement make phone calls about missing jury service and will never ask for payments over the phone. A legitimate jury summons from STL County Courts will come in the mail, and they stress that if you receive one of these calls, contact Police immediately. Steve Potter, KTRS News.