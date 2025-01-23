WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has advanced the nomination of Pete Hegseth as President Donald Trump’s defense secretary. Thursday’s vote pushed Hegseth toward confirmation, despite grave objections from Democrats and stirring unease among Republicans over his behavior and qualifications to lead the U.S. military. Two Republicans, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, broke ranks to oppose Hegseth. The former combat veteran and Fox News host faces allegations of excessive drinking and aggressive actions toward women, which he has denied. A final confirmation vote is expected Friday.