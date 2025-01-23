Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe has signed three executive orders that he says will foster a more effective government. Kehoe signed the orders Thursday and according to a press release from his office, Executive order 25-11 gives authority to the Governor’s staff to supervise specific departments, divisions, and agencies to ensure they are managed efficiently. Order 25-12 establishes a code of conduct for the Governor’s staff, setting ethical standards to ensure integrity and professionalism in his administration. And Executive Order 25-13 directs all department directors and commissioners to dedicate a minimum of 8 hours a month to engage with their agency’s stakeholders and also prohibits the issuance of new rules without prior approval from the Governor’s office. Kehoe says these 3 new executive orders demonstrate his dedication to responsible governance and meaningful reform. Steve Potter, KTRS News.