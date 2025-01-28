CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump has implemented sweeping changes in the first days of his second administration. Changeover among federal government agencies is normal when a new administration comes to Washington. Trump’s actions range from firing career agency employees to freezing trillions in federal grant funds and halting diversity, equity and inclusion programs that could result in wide-ranging layoffs. At least 240 employees are known to have been fired, reassigned, or designated to be laid off. Thousands of employees could be affected by other moves or the grant funds pause.