ST. LOUIS (AP) — After successfully defending its weapons ban in court, the St. Louis Zoo is now trying to force the gun rights activist who challenged the ban to pay part of its $150,000 in legal bills. The zoo filed a request for its request for legal fees in August, but a judge has yet to rule on the motion. A lawyer for Jeffry Smith of Cincinnati, Ohio, who challenged the ban on guns called the motion unfair. A St. Louis judge ruled last year that the zoo could ban guns on its property because it qualifies as a school and a gated amusement park under state law.