St. Louis, Mo. (KTRS) The Thomas More Society has issued a demand letter on behalf of St. Louis County families who want an equal right to play sports without facing criminal and civil penalties. According to the group, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and County Public Health Acting Director Dr. Emily Doucette, have exceeded the scope of their authority. The letter was sent on behalf of private and religious school families. It asks for an immediate revocation of the county’s Youth Sports Guidelines as well as business and individual guidelines for social-distancing and re-opening that went into effect July 31. The group further states that refusal to do so will result in legal action seeking an injunction against the county.