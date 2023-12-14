Christmas is a week from Monday, and Explore St.Louis has some suggestions for families and friends that they hope you put on your calender for next week. Keiner Plaza in downtown STL has Winterfest… you can visit igloos, enjoy holiday karaoke, and mingle with superheros, and kids can skate for free on Friday courtesy of the STL Blues. Winterfest wraps up with fireworks on New Years Eve. You can also enjoy massive twinkling light displays at popular locations including Tilles Park, Jellystone Park next to Six Flags in Eureka, Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville. At the STL Zoo you can walk thru a 40 foot lighted tree and see the Meet Me in STL Display. There are light shows and holiday parades every night at the Anheuser-Busch brewery, and at Grants Farm you can enjoy a drive thru holiday display that features a 50 foot LED lit XMas tree, which will be synchronized to holiday music that you can hear on your car radio. Explore STL also wants you can support local small businesses by letting them help you check off your holiday gift list. Steve Potter, KTRS News.