PARIS (AP) — World powers evacuated more people from Sudan on Wednesday in complex international operations prompted by an eruption of fighting that has sent thousands of foreigners and many more Sudanese people fleeing for safety. A French frigate carrying hundreds of evacuees docked Wednesday morning in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as part of broader efforts involving several warships, in addition to airlifts. France played a crucial role in paving the way for mass evacuations from an airbase outside Sudan’s capital, Khartoum. French military spokesperson Col. Pierre Gaudilliere said France evacuated more than 500 civilians from 40 different nations by plane over the weekend after securing the airbase north of Khartoum Saturday.