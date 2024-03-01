March is Women’s History Month, there are a wide variety of ways to celebrate. There are educational events, exhibitions, and a variety of social events happening now until the end of March honoring women from both the past and present. This year’s theme is “Women who Advocate for Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion”. St.Louis County Libraries are hosting dozens of kid-friendly events thru the month at it’s numerous branches. There’s also the interactive “That’s What She said” display, where you’ll hear quotes from famous women in history and another presentation focusing on women scientists. The historic Bellefontaine Cemetary is offering 2 hour Trolley Tours where you’ll meet costumed historical figures who will tell stories about their ties to St.Louis. The MO History Museum is offering many activities, including a forum on Black Women in the Media… and The Univ. Of MO STL has a variety of activities scheduled and will wind up Womens History Month with a presentation of the Women’s Trailblazers Awards on March 24th. Steve Potter, KTRS News.