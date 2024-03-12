The Women’s Foundation of Greater St.Louis has announced their annual employment scorecard. Tuesday was Equal Pay Day, and the Foundation released it’s 7th annual Employment Scorecard, recognizing 14 area employers that they have determined demonstrate excellence in four areas of gender equity….leadership, compensation, flexible work policies, and recruitment and retention. The organizations were evaluated as to how their employment practices impact gender diversity in the workplace. The 14 area organizations recognized are diverse,and include St.Louis University ,Graybar, Arch City Defenders, and Operation Food Search. You can find out more about the Women’s Foundation of Greater St.Louis Employment Scorecard online at wfstl.org. Steve Potter, KTRS News.