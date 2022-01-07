UNION, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri woman who is charged with participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol is facing charges in a fatal accident in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Emily Hernandez was drunk and driving a car the wrong way on Interstate 44 in Franklin County Wednesday night when she collided with another car, killing 32-year-old Victoria Wilson of St. Clair. Hernandez has not yet been charged in the crash. She is facing five misdemeanor charges related to being at the Capitol during the riot. Her attorney says Hernandez plans to plead guilty to one count on Monday.