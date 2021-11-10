ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 13-year-old boy carjacking suspect is hospitalized in stable condition after being shot by the alleged victim of the crime. Police say the shooting happened Monday night. A 37-year-old woman was getting out of her car near her home when two males approached. The woman told police the 13-year-old pulled a gun and demanded her car keys and her money. As the second suspect was trying to start the car, the woman told police the 13-year-old was still pointing the gun at her but became distracted, so she pulled out her own gun and shot him. The second suspect remains on the loose.