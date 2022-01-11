SULLIVAN, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman who was photographed last year carrying a wooden name plate torn from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for her role in the insurrection. The Kansas City Star reports that 22-year-old Emily Hernandez was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and substance abuse treatment because of a recent deadly crash. Hernandez, of Sullivan, entered the guilty plea Monday to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds during a video conference.