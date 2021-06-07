(AP) — A Tennessee woman is jailed without bond in Missouri for allegedly firing a gun into an SUV with four children inside in an alleged road rage incident. Authorities say 22-year-old Shanyka K. Fouche of Memphis was charged Saturday in Jefferson County, near St. Louis, with several counts. The incident happened Friday on Interstate 55. Fouche was a passenger in a car driven by another woman and with Fouche’s 2-year-old child in the car. Police say that as the car passed a Nissan Pathfinder, Fouche fired three shots from a handgun at the Pathfinder. A man in the Pathfinder was struck in the hip.