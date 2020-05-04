Hvammstangi, Iceland (AP) — High schools, hair salons, dentists and other businesses across Iceland are reopening after six weeks of lockdown, after this North Atlantic nation managed to tame its coronavirus outbreak. Iceland has confirmed 1,799 cases of the virus, but just 10 people have died. The number of new COVID-19 cases each day has fallen from 106 at the peak of the outbreak to single digits — even, on some days, zero. Iceland’s success reflects decisive action by authorities, who used a rigorous policy of testing and tracking to find and isolate infected people, even when they had no symptoms. Even so, Iceland’s chief epidemiologist, Thorolfur Gudnason, says “I didn’t expect the recovery to be this fast.”