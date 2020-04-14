Bangkok, Thailand (AP) — A lack of new hotspots in the coronavirus pandemic appears to be holding, fueling debate about how soon authorities could start scaling back social restrictions and reopen economies. While concerns remain over the virus’ fresh spread in places like Japan and Indonesia, nowhere is currently undergoing the explosion in hospitalizations and deaths that were seen earlier in China, southern Europe and parts of the United States. Even in New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared the “worst is over if we can continue to be smart.” The infection rate remains relatively low in areas of the developing world. A global health official worries that rural health systems might be less likely to see potential disease clusters.