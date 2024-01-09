DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A sprawling storm has hit the South with high winds and tornado warnings that blew roofs off homes, flipped over campers and tossed about furniture in Florida. Another storm brought cities across the Midwest to a standstill with more than half of foot of snow. as it heads to the Northeast. The National Weather Service says a storm with 55-mph wind and hail moved through the Florida Panhandle and into Alabama and Georgia by sunrise Tuesday, along with reports of radar-confirmed tornadoes. At least two deaths were reported. Farther west, up to a foot of snow could blanket a broad area stretching from southeastern Colorado all the way to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.