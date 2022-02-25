ROLLA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says icy streets contributed to four fatal crashes in Missouri after a storm left hazardous driving conditions across much of the state. The patrol said 52-year-old John Mattingly, of St. Peters, died Thursday along Interstate 44 near Rolla; 18-year-old Justin Tognozzi, of Ballwin, died early Friday on Interstate 70 in Callaway County; 54-year-old John Forsee, of Ashland, died Thursday on U.S. 69 in Boone County; and 74-year-old Catherine Lewis, of Warsaw, died Friday after a car she was in crashed Thursday on Interstate 44 in Franklin County. The patrol said icy or wet roads were a factor in all four crashes.