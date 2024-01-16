BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Major cities on the U.S. East Coast have broken a snow drought of sorts. Meanwhile, other parts of the country were struggling Tuesday with perilously low temperatures that closed schools, cut power and likely contributed to cold exposure deaths. New York City’s Central Park has recorded more than an inch of snow in a single day for the first time since 2022. The National Weather Service says Philadelphia’s 715-day streak without a similar amount has ended, too. More than 100,000 U.S. homes and businesses are without power, most of them in Oregon, Texas and Louisiana, after widespread outages that started over the weekend.