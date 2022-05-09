St Louis CITY2 fell 2-1 to Whitecaps FC 2 at Hermann Stadium on Saturday night. The team started the game positively, dominating possession and putting pressure on Vancouver’s defense, especially on the left flank. After winning the ball in the 18th minute, Kwame Awuah whipped in a cross that was deflected to in-form CITY2 forward Josh Dolling, who headed STL CITY2 into the lead. Following the goal, CITY2 continued to control the flow of the game and created numerous opportunities to score a second goal but lacked that final touch as they took a deserved 1-0 lead into halftime.

CITY2 built on their strong display in the opening minutes and came out the blocks looking to shut out Vancouver, who were eager to level the score. Though Vancouver grew into the game, CITY2’s pressing, and defensive structure ensured that Michael Creek’s net was not in danger for most of the second half. That changed in the 76th minute when Robert Antonio found the equalizer after latching onto a pass in the 18-yard box. The Whitecaps FC 2 team grew in confidence after the goal and was able to find a late goal through a freekick from Emiliano Brienza. CITY2 battled to find a late equalizer but Whitecaps FC 2 held on to snatch their fourth win of the season.