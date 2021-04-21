WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is trying to overcome diminishing demand for COVID-19 shots by offering businesses a tax incentive to give employees paid leave to get vaccinated. The move comes as the United States is set to meet President Joe Biden’s goal of administering 200 million coronavirus doses in his first 100 days in office. More than 50% of adults are at least partially vaccinated and roughly 28 million vaccine doses are being delivered each week. Demand has eclipsed supply as the constraining factor to vaccinations in much of the country.