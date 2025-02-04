WASHINGTON (AP) — In its first two weeks, President Donald Trump’s administration has made significant changes to the U.S. Agency for International Development. USAID is charged with delivering humanitarian assistance overseas. Its impending shutdown has left aid organizations agonizing over whether they can continue with programs such as nutritional assistance for malnourished infants and children. Former President John F. Kennedy established USAID during the Cold War. In the decades since, Republicans and Democrats have fought over the agency and its funding, though Elon Musk has escalated his attacks on the agency and vowed to kill it.