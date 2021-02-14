WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A Wentzville police officer shot and wounded a 21-year-old man after a car chase late Saturday. The shooting happened after a state trooper tried to stop a vehicle heading south on Highway 61 around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. Wentzville Police said an officer who responded noticed a second car that appeared to be following the trooper’s car. That second vehicle hit the trooper’s car and the first vehicle fled. After the driver of the second vehicle backed into the officer’s car, the officer fired at the driver and wounded him. The officer and trooper were not hurt.