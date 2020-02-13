NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer is telling jurors that prosecutors in the rape case against him acted like moviemakers and portrayed a world where women aren’t responsible for how they interact with men. Donna Rotunno said in a closing argument Thursday that Weinstein is innocent. She appealed to jurors to ignore outside forces and use what she called their “New York City common sense” in weighing a case seen as a watershed for the #MeToo movement. The jury is scheduled to hear the prosecution closings on Friday. Weinstein is charged with raping a woman in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on a different woman in 2006. Weinstein has maintained any sexual encounters were consensual.