St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Last weeks’ death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police sparks widespread protests here locally.

Sunday, people gathered at the Madison County Courthouse in Edwardsville in what officials described as a peaceful protest.

But, weekend demonstrations in places like Ferguson were marred by violence. County Police Spokesman Benjamin Granda says that in Ferguson, 7 officers were injured and at least 11 police and fire vehicles sustained damage. Several structures, including building that houses the Ferguson Police Department, were also damaged. He said a significant amount of gunfire was present in the immediate area and the vicinity.

Governor Mike Parson has declared a state of emergency, and is bringing in members of the National Guard as well as the Highway Patrol to assist local law enforcement.