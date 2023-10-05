The Fall Season has begun, and there are an array of activities underway in the Metro area. Saturdays are the day for Farmers Markets, and there are dozens going on every weekend ,from Arnold to Alton…but there’s more,,, This Saturday, there’s the Historic Shaw Art fair at the MO Botanical Garden featuring the work of 130 artists. The Grove Fest Fall Festival runs from 3pm till 11 on Saturday , where you’ll find all kinds of street performers as well as a food village. The 3rd annual Emma Fest Family Fun Festival is Saturday at Jones Park in East St.Louis. The Italian Heritage Festival and parade on the Hill is Sunday at Berra Park, and the Eureka Scarecrow festival is currently underway and runs thru the end of October, featuring the popular scare crow hunt. Explore STL bills STL’s fall festivals as everything from art to apples and beer to music. Steve Potter , KTRS News.