Webster Groves, MO (KTRS) A Webster Groves Police Officer is hospitalized following a shootout with a suspect.

It all unfolded shortly before 8:30 P.M. Tuesday on I-44 at the Elm exit. That’s where two Webster Groves patrol cars responded to the scene of a motorist stranded in the left lane near the median. One officer blocked traffic while the other got out of his vehicle. That’s when a man in his 20’s got out of the stalled vehicle and started firing at the officer. The officer was hit, but returned fire, hitting and killing the suspect.

Westbound 44 was closed so police could process the scene.

The officer, who has 7 years of law enforcement experience, applied a tourniquet to himself and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition by the other officer.

St. Louis County’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is now leading the investigation.